Curren$y Teams Up With Cash Fargo For "Land Air Sea"

Taylor McCloud
November 29, 2021 17:47
Land Air Sea
Curren$y
Produced by Cash Fargo

Spitta is back.


Back in September, Curren$y outlined his plan to release six projects between September 17 and December 24. Tweeting a list of every project and the exact date it would be released, Curren$y assured fans that he was "right on schedule." 


In the months since the Jet Life rapper revealed his ambitious timeline, he has hit every deadline with ease. Dropping Matching RolexesStill Stoned On Ocean and Regatta, Curren$y continues to prove why he is one of the most prolific rappers in the game, and today he's back with yet another project: Land Air Sea

Teaming up with Jet Life producer Cash Fargo, Spitta put together five songs for Land Air Sea, and at just fifteen minutes, the project is here one second and gone the next. But in true Curren$y fashion, the 40-year-old makes the most of every moment on the record. Skating over every Cash Fargo instrumental with a myriad of flows, and enlisting the help of Fiend, Cruz and Fendi P, Curren$y turns in a quintessential Jet Life mixtape and is one step closer to the highly-anticipated and Alchemist-produced, Half Moon Bay

Land Air Sea Tracklist
1. Axe Capital (feat. Fiend)
2. Hedge Fund
3. Investment Strategy (feat. Cruz)
4. Shark Tank (feat. Fendi P)
5. They and Them

Check out Land Air Sea by Curren$y and Cash Fargo below and let us know what you think in the comments. 

