Curren$y Taps Boldy James For Updated "Riviera Beach" Ft. Conway

There isn't a rapper who is as prolific as Curren$y. Each year, he releases numerous projects of quality and 2020 was no different. Especially with a pandemic that left many people stuck inside, Spitta has been rolling out new music regularly throughout the year. This year saw an influx of collabs with Harry Fraud who he has incredible chemistry with on wax. They dropped off The OutRunners then Director's Cut and now, they gave fans a bit more music with Bonus Footage.

With only five songs in total, Curren$y delivers a slew of collaborations on the project including an extended version of "Riviera Beach." With Harry Fraud's laid back production backing them, Curren$y brings Boldy James to the fold for an additional verse on top of Conway's offering. It's certainly a Griselda affair.

Quotable Lyrics

Last loss took a hit, didn't boo-hoo or pout

Type of n***a I ain't flushing shit, I'd rather shoot it out

Was running base, still selling dope on the hoop court

They call me Bo Jack cos they know I'm a legend in 2 sports