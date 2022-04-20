The Smoker’s Olympics are officially underway. In late January, Styles P appeared on Smoke DZA and Show Broadcast’s The Personal Party Podcast where he boldly called out hip-hop’s biggest stoners for a Smoker’s Olympics. P stated that he could “smoke the man across the table from me” including Berner, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, and Curren$y. Just a few weeks later, footage emerged of Styles, Wiz, and B-Real training for the potential event.

Today is 4/20, after all, so it only made sense that we got Curren$y’s thoughts on a Smoker’s Olympics. We caught up with Spitta earlier this year after the release of Continuance with The Alchemist where he confirmed that an official hip-hop smoke out is in the works. He explained that it would be impossible to determine a winner while predicting that the man who proposed this competition in the first place would tap out early.



“[Styles P is] the one who started all this up, and because of that, he’s gonna quit,” said Spitta. “Once he gets stoned, he’s gonna be like, ‘Oh yeah, baby bro, [I] fucking don’t have to prove a point to n***as.’ Like, he’ll do some kind of super gangsta shit to where we’re scared to make fun of him for quitting, and he’s out.”

Though Curren$y had some doubts about his competitors' longevity in a smoke-off, he also feels like it’s because many of them have more pressing matters to tend to. “I feel like Dogg will smoke with us the whole time but I mean, this dude fucking Crip walked at the Super Bowl. He’s probably got stuff to do. He might not be able to hang the whole time,” Spitta continued.

Along with the Smoker’s Olympics, Curren$y also explained his fool-proof method of honoring hip-hop’s most prolific smokers on a theoretical Mount Rushmore of Weed.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

HNHH: Styles recently called you out for a smoke out.

Curren$y: Yeah.

But you guys have worked together, so I’m assuming there have been enough sessions between you two in the studio.

He can’t fuck with me like… man. He knows, bro. Everything in life is a rollout. Everything is a rollout. I’m assuming he’s going to launch a clothing line. He’s got something coming up. Stirring the pot up so people can be like, ‘oh shit,’ you know.

Would you ever participate in a Hip-Hop Smoker’s Olympics with Styles and a couple other names?

Yeah. It’s a group text. It’s Ghost, me, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Method Man, Redman, B-Real, Devin the Dude. Was that ten people? Smoke DZA. That’s probably all of us.

Yeah. We’re planning the event, that’s gonna be an actual smoke Olympics. But I mean, who wins? Everyone’s gonna be high. When the gentlemen who I know are gonna quit first, quit. When they quit, what point did they prove? Like, they’re high. They’re gonna go and lay down. Was just smoking. What the fuck? I don’t know. Do you know who wins? The food trucks. I want to have Trap Kitchen. I think my bro – we did have a truck out there on the West Coast. I wanted to have those trucks out there, and we’ll just grub. I have my homeboy Alvin come over there and make burgers. They’ll win. The food vendors are gonna win ‘cause we’re gonna have to cash them out.

You did mention a few people are going to tap out though. Who are they?

I know, for sure, like, Styles is gone. He’s the one who started all this up, and because of that, he’s gonna quit. Once he gets stoned, he’s gonna be like ‘Oh yeah, like baby bro, [I] fucking don’t have to prove a point to n***as.’ Like, he’ll do some kind of super gangsta shit to where we’re scared to make fun of him for quitting, and he’s out. And Method Man is gonna have to like fucking go read a script for 50 Cent. So like, he’s like, ‘I got lines, I won’t be able to – I can’t. I gotta go, baby bro.’ And fucking, Dogg might do that, too. I feel like Dogg will smoke with us the whole time but I mean, this dude fucking Crip walked at the Super Bowl. He’s probably got stuff to do. He might not be able to hang the whole time. He might have to go do something. If Martha Stewart’s on the line or the Corona Beer people, he’s doing all this shit. It’s probably just gonna be – I don’t know. Wiz has got movie shit on the line, too. It’s probably just gon’ be me just high-fiving my buddies when they go off to do their big superstar rap shit ‘cause they got all this stuff on their plate. And then there’s underground me just at the table, smoking. Probably me and Smoke DZA just smoking while everybody else runs off to do all their big shit. Redman’s like a government official. He’s like fucking Captain Cannabis. He’ll be all like doing – he’s got a crusade. It’s just gon’ be me sitting at the table, just smoking and ordering burgers.

If you could nominate four people, including yourself, for the Weed Mount Rushmore, who would it be?

Dogg. Devin the Dude. B-Real. Meth and Red, Me and Wiz [laughs]. I mean, can it be like a dragon? Like look, if it’s Dogg, and Devin the Dude, for geographical reasons, alright? They both gotta be their own thing. And then, Method and Red are like a monster with one neck and two heads on Mount Rushmore, right? So, they only count as one. And then, me and Wiz on the other end, as one, too.

I mean, I guess that works.

You didn’t even say I can’t do that, so.

I don’t make the rules.

Alright, so there it is, Jack. You know what, we’ll all have like tatts under our eyes of other people who should’ve been there. So like, I have teardrops and in my teardrop will be like Smoke DZA [laughs]. That way everybody is there. Like, I got one right here and it’s like Cypress Hill. I’m shedding tears because we couldn’t carve everybody in, even though I know everybody should’ve been here. But I have to say my own name. I want to be up there. Maybe, I could step down. You know what – check it out, bro. I’m gonna step down. I’m not even gonna be up there. I’ma move and let it B-Real be up there, bro. Okay. So I’m not even up there. Yeah. Wiz has got tatts. You tatt everybody else’s name on him. And then, bam. Alright. Cool?