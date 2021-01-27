Curren$y Runs It Up With The Yutes On "High Grade"

The Yutes have been making quite the name for themselves over the past two years. The brotherly duo, consisting of Chris and Santris, have been bubbling up off of the strength of their unique strain of dancehall-meets-trap. Born the dancehall legend, Mr. Lexx, they're taking the sounds of Jamaica and adding their own twist to it.

The style-bending duo are kicking off the year on a high note. Seriously. And who better to assist than Curren$y? The Yutes connect with the NOLA MC for their latest single, "High Grade." With the rush of reggae flowing through the production, The Yutes bring a dancehall flow with tinged of Atlanta's trap sound while Curren$y sits back with ease, detailing his day-to-day stoner lifestyle effortlessly.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Studying high, got high grades

High prices that I paid for the nicer thangs

Highrise, up there with the planes

Sleep in the clouds, know it's loud