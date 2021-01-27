mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Curren$y Runs It Up With The Yutes On "High Grade"

Aron A.
January 26, 2021 21:03
170 Views
02
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

High Grade
The Yutes Feat. Curren$y

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The Yutes and Curren$y offer a brand new collaboration.


The Yutes have been making quite the name for themselves over the past two years. The brotherly duo, consisting of Chris and Santris, have been bubbling up off of the strength of their unique strain of dancehall-meets-trap. Born the dancehall legend, Mr. Lexx, they're taking the sounds of Jamaica and adding their own twist to it.

The style-bending duo are kicking off the year on a high note. Seriously. And who better to assist than Curren$y? The Yutes connect with the NOLA MC for their latest single, "High Grade." With the rush of reggae flowing through the production, The Yutes bring a dancehall flow with tinged of Atlanta's trap sound while Curren$y sits back with ease, detailing his day-to-day stoner lifestyle effortlessly.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Studying high, got high grades
High prices that I paid for the nicer thangs
Highrise, up there with the planes
Sleep in the clouds, know it's loud

The Yutes
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  1
  170
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
The Yutes Curren$y
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Curren$y Runs It Up With The Yutes On "High Grade"
02
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject