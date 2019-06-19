It's well established at this point that Curren$y is very much like Wale in the sense that he's a sneakerhead rapper. Whenever you see Curren$y out and about, he can be found wearing some pretty dope kicks and he usually switches them up quite often. With this in mind, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he has a pretty humongous sneaker collection with a wide variety of styles and brands to choose from.

Today, the rapper took to his Instagram page where he posted a photo flexing what appears to be dozens of pairs of sneakers. Among the rows of shoes are Air Jordan's, Nike's, Adidas, Reebok, and even some Bapestas in the lower left-hand corner. Curren$y explained in his caption that there is a lot more where that came from as he said "Just a fraction."

As more and more releases make their way to the market, it's a safe bet that Curren$y will be adding to his collection and making all of us sneakerheads out there insanely jealous. We can't blame him though as there is just way too much heat on the market to pass up.

If you could have any pair of shoes from this picture, what would you choose?