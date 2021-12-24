Curren$y Returns With "Pilot Talk 4" Ft. Jay Electronica

He's known to push out albums and mixtapes like each are his last, and for the eighth time this year, we've received a new record from Curren$y. For nearly 20 years, Curren$y has continued to build on his growing career. In the early 2000s, the rapper-songwriter had inked deals with both No Limit and Cash Money Records, but this day, he's all about his Jet Life.

On Thursday (December 24), Curren$y got into the Christmas spirit and decided to drop off a gift for his fans. He shared the album's artwork on social media on initially only included a present emoji, and at the stroke of midnight, Curren$y has delivered Pilot Talk 4. The first two installments of this series were delivered back in 2010 and the third arrived in 2015.

Pilot Talk 4 hosts one stellar feature from Jay Electronica, so stream Curren$y's latest and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Big Game Fishing

2. AD6 ft. Jay Electronica

3. Non Fungible

4. There It Is

5. Workers And Bosses

6. The Scene

7. Memory Lane

8. So Easy

9. Under The Wings

10. Finger Roll