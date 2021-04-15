Curren$y is making major moves as an entrepreneur, stepping into the NFT game with his upcoming new music release. Partnering with Bondly.Finance, the Jet Life representative will be dropping a brand new EP as an NFT on 4/20, also offering all kinds of perks for the collectors that get lucky.

The new seven-song project is called Financial District and it will include artwork by Kid Eight. It has not been revealed whether or not any of the songs have features yet. Perhaps the most exciting perk from the NFT package is a virtual invite to a backstage smoke session with Curren$y at his upcoming concert in Houston.

Financial District will only be offered as an NFT so you'd better get to learning all about the latest tech craze if you're not up on game yet. The NFT auction will be open for three days. The highest bidder will also receive flights and hotel accommodation to meet Curren$y at a later date.

"Jet Life is a brand that you can believe in," said Curren$y about the drop. "Jet Life has always been at the forefront of using technology and alternative distribution models, so dropping an exclusive NFT only EP for my most passionate fans and then inviting them to a virtual smoke session with me backstage before my show in Houston on 4/20 is synonymous with my brand."

Learn more about the one-of-a-kind release at Curren$y's website.