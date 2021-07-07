On Tuesday, Diddy sent social media into a tizzy with an inspirational — and inadvertently comical — Instagram post in which he was eating mangos beside his pool and stressing the importance of hard work. While the video itself was already quirky in its own right, Diddy's caption about waking up with 15 roaches on his face is what really made the post go viral.

"One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face," Diddy says in the eyebrow-raising caption. "At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE! #LOVE."

Apparently, Diddy's roach story not only sparked reactions from numerous fans on Twitter, but it also got celebrities like Curren$y chiming into the online discourse. The latest How To Roll star took the opportunity to troll Diddy by sharing his own unique twist on the roach-themed caption.

"Woke up to 15 roaches n my ashtray...," Curren$y joked. "I knew then I had rise up outta my situation... now empty them h*es out before they look stupid. We gettin money n*ggaaaaaaa."

According to HipHopDX, Curren$y wasn't the only prominent Hip-Hop figure to make fun of Diddy's hilarious roach-themed IG post. Apparently, The Kid Mero (of Showtime’s Desus & Mero) also found some weed-related humor in Diddy's "15 Roaches" anecdote and the fact that the caption seemed completely unrelated to the actual video.

"1 DAY I WOKE UP WITH 15 ROACHES ON MY FACE..," Mero tweeted. "I SAID I CANT LIVE LIKE THIS, I GOT UP OFF THE FLOOR TOOK THE ROACHES OFF MY FACE AND PUT THEM BACK IN THE ASHTRAY SO I COULD SMOKE EM LATER BELIEVE IN YOUR CRAZY DREAMS OR WHATEVER.. IMA EAT A MANGO IN THE SUN..BELIEVE IN YOURSELF."

Are you still calling cap on Diddy's "15 Roaches" story or are you just enjoying the Twitter jokes at this point?

