Curren$y Provides Dope Bars Over Luscious Production On "AD6"

Alexander Cole
December 24, 2021 09:11
Image via Curren$y

AD6
Curren$y

Curren$y was in his element on this "Pilot Talk 4" Standout.


Curren$y is one of the most consistent artists out here and whenever he drops a project, fans get excited. His Pilot Talk series always seems to bring the hits, and on Friday, Curren$y provided us with the perfect early Christmas gift in the form of Pilot Talk 4. The mixtape is mostly carried by himself, however, there is one song that features Jay Electronica, or we at least thought it did. "AD6" is a standout on the mixtape and if you were to go to YouTube, you could find the version with Jay Elec. On the official release, however, the only artist here is Curren$y himself.

Regardless, the artist does a fantastic job carrying the song as we get some dope bars, all while Curren$y raps over some lavish production. From the horns to the bass, there is a lot going on here and it comes together in a truly fantastic way. If you've got some time away from the family today, definitely give this new song a spin.

Quotable Lyrics:

Watching them birds hit the sky
Cameras flash you gon know when we arrive
We really dem guys all of us is high
Read all our names in the headlines

