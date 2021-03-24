Curren$y Pays Homage In New Video For "Jermaine Dupri"

Curren$y Spitta drops off some classy visuals for his new Harry Fraud-produced single "Jermaine Dupri."

Curren$y recently dropped off his brand new album -- a sentence that has been used with recurring frequency at this point. This time, the project in question is Collection Agency, a collaborative endeavor with the legendary Harry Fraud behind the boards. Should you have missed out on that one, be sure to check it out right here.

Now, Spitta has come through to line up a new music video from the project, landing on the arguable highlight "Jermaine Dupri." A homage to the legendary So-So Def mogul, not to mention inductee into the Songwriter's Hall Of Fame, Curren$y's clip is about as laid-back as you'd expect. Never one to do too much, Spitta keeps it simple while posting up on one of his many luxury whips; at this point, would it really be a Curren$y video without his one true love?

Though not exactly the most ambitious music video ever created, "Jermaine Dupri" is effective enough to please. There's a classy and distinguished air throughout, one that speaks to his status as a man who went from "hood rich to wealthy" by his own admission. Check out the new clip now, and show some love to one of the most consistent artists in the rap game, bar none.