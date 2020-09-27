Curren$y Paints Model Cars & Smokes Out "The Crow's Nest"

Spitta Andretti drops the second video from "The Directors Cut."

Curren$y's dedicated work ethic and prolific output needs no introduction.

The list of rappers that have remained as consistent as he has with as many projects to their names is quite a small one, but his place on that list is definitely solidified.

The Jet Life rapper may have just dropped The Directors Cut with Harry Frauda couple of weeks ago, but Spitta took it upon himself to bless fans with not one, but two new videos from the tape this week.

He returns with the video for the kickback jam "The Crow's Nest," which pits the rapper's relaxed drawl against Harry Fraud's dusty drums and a wispy vocal sample.

The lifestyle rap pioneer doesn't need to flex much because his lifestyle itself is a flex and he definitely knows it. Clean sneakers, freshly grinded loud, and model cars are all he needs for a characteristically Spitta video and it's as fantastic as always.

Check out the video for "The Crow's Nest" above and stay tuned for more videos from The Directors Cut, which are sure to come pretty soon. What are your thoughts on the tape? Are you feeling the visuals Curren$y's been releasing for the tape?