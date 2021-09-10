Curren$y Spitta only recently delivered his impressive Highest In Charge album, produced in its entirety by Trauma Tone. Should you have missed that one, be sure to check it out right here -- it's well worth the time, especially if you appreciate Spitta's casual and calculated style.

While a single album would be enough for a lesser emcee, it's simply not Curren$y's way. The New Orleans rapper has long been praised for his prolific work ethic, and he recently revealed that he was sitting on an additional six projects -- with the intention to deliver them all before the end of the year, no less.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Yesterday, he took to Twitter to outline his ambitious plan, revealing dates and details for what's to come. Matching Rolexes, produced by Kino Beats, is due shortly on September 17th. Still Stoned Ocean will follow on October 8th. October 29th will bring a new collaborative drop with Harry Fraud, titled Regatta. Land Air Sea is next, produced in entirety by Cash Fargo.

In December, the anticipated Alchemist-produced Half Moon Bay lands on the 10th, while a fan-favorite series continues with Pilot Talk 4 on the 24th, also produced by trusted collaborator Ski Beats.

With no reason to believe that Curren$y will deviate from the plan -- "right on schedule," he affirms -- expect to see the fruitful run continue as 2021 winds to a close. Realistically speaking, is there anyone in the game delivering quality material at the same rate as Spitta? Get this man a medal and a classic car of his choosing.