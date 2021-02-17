Curren$y Knows What He Wants On "Kush Through The Sunroof"

At this point it truly feels redundant to mention consistency when discussing Curren$y Spitta. A man who knows exactly what he wants, Curren$y has been among the most prolific artists in the game, making sure to keep his release calendar packed, with 2021 proving to be no exception. On that note, the rapper has officially announced his new tape Collection Agency, a project set to arrive on February 26th. Clocking in at a solid ten tracks, Spitta has officially kicked things off with a new single "Kush Through The Sunroof."

As we've all come to know, two of Curren$y's biggest joys in life stem from indulging in marijuana and joyriding his vast collection of cars. The two worlds collide on this smooth new cut, which finds Curren$y spitting uptempo bars over an atmospheric instrumental. "Took it back to my old energy, and she telling me she feel the chemistry," he raps. "That's bullshit, she just know I'm rich -- but keep goin' sweetie / they calling for peace treaties, I think they gon' do something sneaky." Few can make it look as effortless as Curren$y, but that's not to say his schemes aren't complex; the way he connects his thoughts is second to none, leaving listeners guessing as to how he'll resolve any given bar.

Check this one out now, and look for a full project from Curren$y Spitta to land on February 26th.

01 - Kush through the Sunroof

02 - Smiled On Me

03 - Arrival (prod. Harry Fraud)

04 - I Don't Call

05 - Jermaine Dupri

06 - Closing Date

07 - Shoutout ft. Larry June

08 - Ferrari Engine

09 - Above The Law

10 - Misty

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Game brought out the dog in me

I took it back to my old energy

And she telling me she feel the chemistry

That's bullshit, she just know I'm rich, but keep going sweetie

They calling for peace treaties

I think they gon' do something sneaky

They said it was up there, so I said "Fuck it, leave it"