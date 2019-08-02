Curren$y Keeps One Rolled On "Eyes Closed"

Curren$y has never been stingy when it comes to releasing music. Spitta steadily drops music on a regular basis, providing soundtracks to many smoke outs. This year alone, he's released four collaborative projects with Wiz Khalifa, LNDN DRGS, Statik Selektah, and Berner. However, he's yet to drop a solo project this year but that's about to change real soon. Hot August Nights is due out in a few weeks and now, he blesses fans with another new song.

Serving as the second single off of his forthcoming project, Curren$y blessed fans with his new single, "Closed Eyes." In typical Spitta fashion, he comes through with a laidback song, bragging about his ability to roll weed in any situation he's given. You gotta applaud Curren$y's commitment.

Hot August Nights is out on August 16th.

Quotable Lyrics

Surround sound, bumpin' loud, got her workin' out

This ain't a strip club, this my studio house

Lil' mama, I could bring you 'round if you really down

Bring ya to my real crib in lil' while

I got a boss bitch countin' in there right now

She could show you how, she could put you down