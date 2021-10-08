Curren$y Keeps It Moving With New Album "Still Stoned On Ocean"

It's not déjà vu, though you'd be forgiven for thinking as much. Curren$y Spitta, easily the game's most prolific artists, has come through to expand on his already gargantuan discography with another new album. This time, he's revisiting a fan favorite with Still Stoned On Ocean, a sequel to his 2016 project.

For the second go-around, Spitta has bulked up the runtime with eleven total tracks, including featured guest appearances from Jim Jones and Fendi P. For the most part, however, the drive is a solitary one -- though rest assured that few rappers are as conditioned to road trips as this one right here. As per usual, we're looking at impeccably smooth production and lyricism to match, introspective bars surrounding success, luxury, inebriation, and fleeting romance.

Like the vehicles that line his garage, Curren$y is beloved for his reliability. Some are still marveling at his ability to write so much material in such a concentrated amount of time. For the most part, however, we're simply happy that Spitta is still active, as he's proven himself to be among hip-hop's most consistent artists -- and to think, he's still sitting on a slew of forthcoming albums. In case you're eager for more Curren$y Spitta, look for the Harry Fraud-produced Regatta on October 29th, the Cash Fargo-produced Land Sea Air, the Alchemist-produced Half Moon Bay on December 10th, and Pilot Talk 4 on December 24th.

Have you given Still Stoned On Ocean a spin?