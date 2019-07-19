Curren$y Is Back With His Latest Track "Right Now"

Curren$y has been busy this year which isn't surprising but despite releasing three different projects since the top of the year, not one of them have been a solo release. Earlier today, he announced that he'd be releasing a brand new project later this summer titled, Hot In August. Now, he unleashed his new single, "Right Now." The song is another smooth effort that finds Curren$y blessings fans with lifestyle bars from his cars to smoking fat joints.

Hot In August will serve as Spitta's fourth project of the year following his collaborative projects with Wiz Khalifa, Statik Selektah, LNDN DRGS, and Jay Worthy. Earlier this week, Spitta also dropped off his collaboration with Young Roddy and Trademark The Skydiver, "Power." Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Spitta.

Quotable Lyrics

Everything exclusive, wait, who that is?

Don't let that n***a through here, I never seen that kid

Unrecognizable, got folks with lots of dough

You in another bracket, you sittin' at the kiddie table when you file your taxes



