Curren$y Is Back With His Latest Track "Right Now"

Curren$y -  Right Now

By
  July 19, 2019 16:44
  847 Views
Right Now
Curren$y returns with his latest drop, "Right Now."

Curren$y has been busy this year which isn't surprising but despite releasing three different projects since the top of the year, not one of them have been a solo release. Earlier today, he announced that he'd be releasing a brand new project later this summer titled, Hot In August. Now, he unleashed his new single, "Right Now." The song is another smooth effort that finds Curren$y blessings fans with lifestyle bars from his cars to smoking fat joints. 

Hot In August will serve as Spitta's fourth project of the year following his collaborative projects with Wiz Khalifa, Statik Selektah, LNDN DRGS, and Jay Worthy. Earlier this week, Spitta also dropped off his collaboration with Young Roddy and Trademark The Skydiver, "Power." Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Spitta.

Quotable Lyrics
Everything exclusive, wait, who that is?
Don't let that n***a through here, I never seen that kid
Unrecognizable, got folks with lots of dough
You in another bracket, you sittin' at the kiddie table when you file your taxes

Curren$y hot in august new album new single
