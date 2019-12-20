Curren$y Is "All Work" & No Play On New Track With Young Dolph

Curren$y is dominating this year, having released eight projects in 2019. He has returned yet again with his ninth project of the year, Back at Burnie's, the sequel to his 2011 album Weekend at Burnie's. Back at Burnie's was meant to be released March of 2018, but after some delays, it has finally been bestowed upon us. A standout from the 10-track is the Young Dolph-featured "All Work." Curren$y spits over a piano riff with the consistency and certainty of someone who's released so much music in such a short period of time, it's second nature to him. As Curren$y is preoccupied comparing his crib to a church, Young Dolph disrupts the tame chorus, busting through like the Koolaid man with his dripping Southern drawl. The chorus comes around again, letting Curren$y repeat the million dollar question: what's worse, the rap game or the dope game? After all, it's all work.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I'm all 'bout my figures (Yup), I ran all out of feelings (Yup)

Rollin' weed up while I'm counting, my lil b*tch think that I'm brilliant (Ayy)

Rollin' out the pound (Pound), pour it 'til it's dirty (Raw)

Eatin' pancakes, drinking champagne, it's just 12:30 (Damn)

All this ice around my neck, it's got your girl flirting (Woah)