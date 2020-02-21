mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Curren$y Hits With "3 Piece Set"

Aron A.
February 21, 2020 15:16
365 Views
20
0
CoverCover

3 Piece Set
Curren$y

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Spitta shows love to the game on his new project.


There aren't that many rappers that can keep up with Curren$y. He's constantly dropping new music and keeping his foot on the pedal. Just weeks after unleashing his joint project with DJ Fresh, The Tonite Show With Curren$y, the rapper returned with a little three piece project to hold fans over until his next drop. Aptly titled, 3 PieceSet, the rapper's short offering is still some perfect vibes to smoke out to this weekend. 

The project does include a tribute to the fallen soldiers in the rap game, namely on "Survivor's Remorse" where he shouts out Meek Mill and pays his respect to Nipsey Hussle and Pop Smoke.

Check out Curren$y's new project below and keep your eyes peeled for more music and news from Spitta.

Curren$y jet life recordings
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Curren$y Hits With "3 Piece Set"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject