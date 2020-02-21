Curren$y Hits With "3 Piece Set"

There aren't that many rappers that can keep up with Curren$y. He's constantly dropping new music and keeping his foot on the pedal. Just weeks after unleashing his joint project with DJ Fresh, The Tonite Show With Curren$y, the rapper returned with a little three piece project to hold fans over until his next drop. Aptly titled, 3 PieceSet, the rapper's short offering is still some perfect vibes to smoke out to this weekend.

The project does include a tribute to the fallen soldiers in the rap game, namely on "Survivor's Remorse" where he shouts out Meek Mill and pays his respect to Nipsey Hussle and Pop Smoke.

Check out Curren$y's new project below and keep your eyes peeled for more music and news from Spitta.