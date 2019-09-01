Curren$Y Gets Fresh In "Must Admit" Visuals

Spitta doesn't lie.

Although it's September, Curren$y is still blessing fans with visuals off his project Hot August Nights. Spitta's tape kicks off with the track "Must Admit," and now fans have accompanying visuals for the intro. Posted up on a rooftop, Spitta lays down his verse while getting a quick shape up. Calm and somewhat detached, Curren$y lays down his verse from the barber's chair.

Other scenes in the video come from rooftop height as well, but feature city backdrops and beautiful booties. "Must Admit" is a simplistic video, but the song itself isn't too deep so it makes sense. Curren$y seems to have shot this video in a rush, to add it to his endless catalog of visuals with city backdrops and bouncing butts. Still, the song is so good it may help you forget how simple the visuals are. And if not, the models are an added bonus.