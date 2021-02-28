Curren$y Flies High On "Arrival"

Harry Fraud's touch can make all the difference. Over the course of the years, Fraud's established a solid rapport with some of New York's finest yet his relationships extend across the country. He and Curren$y make magic every single time they team up and "Arrival" is no different. Fraud offers up a hazy beat with a heavy jazz influence that perfectly compliments Spitta's stoned, laid-back flow. "I arrived alone/I arrive stoned," raps Curren$y off the rip before drifting into detail about his lavish life earned form his hard work.

The latest collaboration from Fraud and Curren$y arrives on Spitta's latest project, The Collection Agency. Last year, the two connected twice for The OutRunners as well as The Director's Cut.

Check out "Arrival" off of The Collection Agency below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't even need no light, you gon' see me

Like a muhfuggin' IMAX 3D

I used to ask my mom if I could hook my Nintendo up to her TV

Now I swap a Mercedes out like every Christmas Eve