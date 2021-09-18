Curren$y Enlists Valee On Kino Beats-Produced "Barbed Wire Fence"

There's no shortage of music when it comes to Jet Life Recordings. If it's not one of the many talents on the roster, it's the head honcho Curren$y that's flooding the streets with laid-back tunes largely meant to have in rotation when you're lighting up. This year, Spitta's already dropped off three projects, along with a Jet Life compilation project that arrived at the tail end of June but he has a slew of other tapes that he's rolling out including this week's Matching Rolexes.

Curren$y and Kino Beats teamed up for the collaborative effort which includes the Valee-assisted record, "Barbed Wire Fence." Kino cooks up a hypnotic trap instrumental that provides a spacious canvas for Spitta and Valee's laidback flows to offer luxe flexes.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fishtail on the whip

Fully loaded, no chip

I got a million man, no march

Poor an eighth, I'm parched

