Curren$y Enlists Valee On Kino Beats-Produced "Barbed Wire Fence"

Aron A.
September 18, 2021 09:22
Barbed Wire Fence
Curren$y & KinoBeats Feat. Valee

Curren$y and Valee team up for a banger.


There's no shortage of music when it comes to Jet Life Recordings. If it's not one of the many talents on the roster, it's the head honcho Curren$y that's flooding the streets with laid-back tunes largely meant to have in rotation when you're lighting up. This year, Spitta's already dropped off three projects, along with a Jet Life compilation project that arrived at the tail end of June but he has a slew of other tapes that he's rolling out including this week's Matching Rolexes.

Curren$y and Kino Beats teamed up for the collaborative effort which includes the Valee-assisted record, "Barbed Wire Fence." Kino cooks up a hypnotic trap instrumental that provides a spacious canvas for Spitta and Valee's laidback flows to offer luxe flexes.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Fishtail on the whip
Fully loaded, no chip
I got a million man, no march
Poor an eighth, I'm parched

Curren$y
