Curren$y Drops Off Visual For Laid Back Single "Right Now"

The track will appear on his forthcoming record, "Hot In August."

It looks as if Curren$y is feeling a tad lifted and wants to bring his fans on his journey. The rapper released the visual to his latest single "Right Now" on Friday complete with a dazed and confused, chill vibe. The music video features Curren$y in both blue and red landscapes as he spits bars, oftentimes next to a twerking model whose backside he seems to casually ignore.

"Right Now" will reportedly be featured on Curren$y's forthcoming project Hot In August. He's been keeping himself busy as he's been rolling out back-to-back projects recently. In 2019 alone Curren$y has dropped off his 2009 mixtape with Wiz Khalifa and then there was his Gran Turismo project with Statik Selektah, along with his LNDN DRGS and Jay Worthy collaboration, as well.

He shared news of the visual on Twitter by writing, "just dropped that new video for y’all..... got some sneaks and some cheeks innit haha.