Curren$y Drops Off "The 8 Ball Jacket"

Even though Curren$y remains one of the most prolific rappers of all time, he told HNHH earlier this year that he was planning to slow down his release schedule following Continuance. However, that wasn't a commitment that lasted a long time. In June, he slid through with the release of Spring Clean and its deluxe version and he still has more in the stash.

As a staple of the blog era, he came through this week with a brand new project titled, The 8 Ball Jacket, exclusively available as a free download on JetLife.com. It's an 8-song effort with appearances from Mac and Premo Ice that showcases Curren$y's pristine flow and lifestyle bars.

Check the project out below via YouTube and let us know your thoughts in the comments.