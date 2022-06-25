Curren$y Delivers The Deluxe Cut Of "Spring Clean 2" With Rick Ross, Lloyd Banks & More

We've got plenty of new and exciting album releases coming at you this weekend, from Chris Brown's highly anticipated return with Breezy and French Montana's collaboration with Harry Fraud on Montega to two deluxe tapes from rap giants – Lil Durk and Curren$y.

While the former shared an updated edition of March's 7220, the latter delivered the deluxe cut of Spring Clean 2, boasting a handful of new tracks with features from Lloyd Banks, Rick Ross, G Perico, and J. Stone.

Entirely produced by 808 Mafia's Fuse, the 19-track body of work finds Curren$y carrying himself effortlessly over the beats in his usual style, flawlessly meshing with his collaborators on those titles that he tapped them for.

"Ketchup," "True Lies," "Pass Rich," "Detergent," and finally, "Glass Ceiling" are the new songs added amongst old favourites like "Stuck," "Me & Bruh," "One Track Mind," and "Never Forget."

Stream Spring Clean 2 (Deluxe Edition) on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know which new addition to the tracklist you like best in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Intro (Check In)

2. Ketchup

3. Me & Bruh

4. Stuck

5. One Track Mind

6. Never Forget

7. Pit Stop - Skit

8. True Lies (feat. Lloyd Banks)

9. Pass Rich (feat. Rick Ross)

10. Detergent (feat. G Perico)

11. Trust Issues (feat. Fendi P & GT)

12. One Shot - Skit

13. Too Late

14. Glass Ceiling (feat. J. Stone)

15. Here On In (feat. Young Dro)

16. This Way Forever (feat. Pi'erre Bourne)

17. Don't Wait On It

18. Automatic Doors

19. Outro