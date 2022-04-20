It's every stoner's favorite holiday today, and NPR unveiled a special edition of their Tiny Desk Concert series to commemorate the occasion. This week, Spitta slid through with an intimate, smoke-filled performance of some of his classic joints that fans have grown to love over the years, largely from the Pilot Talk series.



Ryan Theriot/Getty Images

Since the Tiny Desk Concerts have adapted to the WFH setting, Spitta brought much of his personality to the stage design. He was leaning on a candy-painted 1965 Chevy Impala with a joint in hand as he was joined by live musicians to execute a stellar set of fan favorites. The rapper opened up with "Sixty-Seven Turbo Jet" from 2012's Cigarette Boats with Harry Fraud, before leaping into cuts from Pilot Talk 1 & 2 and "Mary" from New Jet City.

Joining Spitta on the set is Prime on guitar, Jean Laphare on bass, and Groovy Murphy on the drums. The live instrumentation emphasizes the laidback production that Curren$y gravitates towards. It's an excellent 16-and-a-half minute set to smoke out to once the clock strikes 4:20 p.m.

Surprisingly, Curren$y didn't play anything off of his recently released joint project with The Alchemist, Continuance. We recently caught up with Spitta to discuss the project, among other topics. Check that interview out right here.

Light one up and press play on Curren$y's Tiny Desk below.