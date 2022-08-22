These days, it's common to see artists collaborating outside of the studio. In Hip Hop alone there are artists who come together for branding or fashion deals, with rappers or influential figures making sure to keep business within the Rap arena—but everything that glitters isn't always gold. For every success story comes a controversy over a failed contract, and Curren$y doesn't want to be another artist who loses money.

While visiting A Suite Life podcast recently, Curren$y spoke about his career at length and mentioned his aversion to working with some artists that the world lauds.

"It's crazy, 'cause I mean like...luminaires in the game and people I really wanted to work with on any facet, be it fashion, music, anything. They just—some of 'em weren't as cool as I thought," he said.

"You sittin' in your car and you listenin' to a mothaf*cker, and you feel like...you feel a certain way!" the rapper continued. "It's like, 'Nah, man, I'm pretty sure when we line up it's going to be the same thing,' [but] it's like, 'Oh. Him? This is crazy.' So, I can't make money with you because I know at some point that's gon' f*ck it up. I'm not going to be able to keep playing, you know what I'm sayin'? It's gonna crash out and probably gonna cost us a gang of money once we really get into business."

It's unclear who he was referring to, if anyone in particular, but we'll let you take a few guesses. Watch the interview in full below.