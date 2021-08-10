Curren$y makes rapping look like the easiest thing in the world His ability to put out multiple quality projects a year, while maintaining the same cannabis intake is truly impressive. This year, it seemed like he was taking a bit of a step back from his own musical endeavors to focus on those signed to his label, Jet Life Recordings. We already received Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2but it appears that Spitta has a few surprises in store for the remainder of the year.



Chris Graythen/BIG3 via Getty Images

The rapper took to Twitter where he announced that he has seven one-producer albums in the cut. Yesterday, he teased the project Highest In Charge, entirely produced by Trauma Tone. However, there are six others on the itinerary including collaborative efforts with both The Alchemist and Harry Fraud.

"Andretti x @TraumaTone highest in charge... Andretti x @Alchemist Half moon Bay .... Andretti x @Skibeatz Pilot Talk 4 .... Andretti x @TheCashFargo Land Air Sea Andretti x @KinoBeats Matchin Rolexes," Spitta tweeted. "Oh oh.... and Andretti x @SmittyBeatz_ @808ray Still Stoned on Ocean," he added in a separate tweet. "Holyshit ... Andretti x @harryfraud Regatta Legends."

Earlier today, Curren$y shared a brand new single "Carry On" with Trauma Tone which serves as the lead single to Highest In Charge. Check his new song below and let us know which of the upcoming projects from Spitta you're looking forward to the most.