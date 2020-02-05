Curren$y & T.Y. Share A Love For Cadillacs In The Video For "Gambling Shack"

The latest off Curren$y's "The Tonite Show" mixtape alongside DJ Fresh.

It's only been a few days since Curren$y dropped his latest mixtape offering, a collaborative project with DJ Fresh titled The Tonite Show With Curren$y, and it's already got longtime fans in addition to casual rap heads raving with positive reviews. One of the standout cuts is with Jet Life's own T.Y. on the song "Gambling Shack," and thankfully Spitta decided to drop a music video for the track.



Photo by HNHH

To match the cruise-worthy nature of the song itself, Curren$y and T.Y. play up the "back to back Cadillacs, outside of the gambling shack" line by literally pulling up on some serious wheels. Keeping with the signature Jet Life style, both emcees are calm, cool and collected throughout as they rap in-between matching all-black Cadillacs while looking lavishly iced out. The head-to-toe steez is on-point as well, whether it's the rare "Gold Foil" BAPESTAS at the feet or custom shiny Jet Life varsity jackets on the back. With DJ Fresh provided one of the smoothest beats, they don;t really need to anything else but keep it casual.

Watch the music video for "Gambling Shack" featuring T.Y. off Curren$y and DJ Fresh's new collaborative mixtape The Tonite Show With Curren$y, which you can listen to right now on all streaming platforms.