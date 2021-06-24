Curren$y & T.Y. Leave A Cloud Of Smoke Behind On "Overhigh"

The Jet Life crew is always working. Curren$y is arguably one of the hardest working stoners in show business. His grind is entirely independent and he's been able to uplift artists around him as well in his decade-plus long run. Fans might be hoping that a new album from Spitta, as well as other members of his label, will arrive in the near future. Fortunately, that seems to be the case and a project from Curren$y will be hitting streaming services this Friday.

Ahead of the project's release, Curren$y slid through with a brand new single alongside T.Y. titled, "Overhigh." The two rappers talk their shit over spacey trap production, detailing their work ethic and the lifestyle they lead through hard work.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Been cold, been in killa mode

Been on billboards collecting checks for those

Been buying Rolexes with those

Rode to Texas and back in my Rolls

I had to smoke about 20 cones