Curren$y & Trauma Tone Unite For "Carry On"

Mitch Findlay
August 10, 2021 10:11
Produced by Trauma Tone

Curren$y and Trauma Tone fire off "Carry On," the lead single from their upcoming collaborative album "Highest In Charge."


Yesterday, Curren$y revealed -- albeit briefly -- that he's sitting on a new album called Highest In Charge, produced in its entirety by Trauma Tone. Now, Spitta has come through to deliver the project's lead single "Carry On," and as expected, it's another solid release from the game's king of consistency.

Behind the boards, Tone blesses Curren$y with something a little outside his comfort zone, a hard-hitting beat driven by a groovy bassline and unrelenting hi-hats. Spitta delivers an intense performance by his standards, catching a variety of pockets as he lets fly a dexterous flow; lyrically, we're looking at some of his favorite topics -- but delivered with enough cleverness and charisma to keep things exciting. Overall, "Carry On" is an excellent start, and the upcoming collaborative drop from Spitta and Tone should bring plenty more where that came from when it eventually lands in full. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Truth in my lyrics, cant' move like them other n***as 
I swear it's like they in a fuckin copycat competition
Natural habitat when I be smokin' round the killers
They respect how much I be chillin, don't come round here trippin'

