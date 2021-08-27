Curren$y & Trauma Tone Put In Work On "Highest In Charge"

If there's one thing hip-hop fans can consistently count on, it's that Jet Life emcee Curren$y will deliver quality music at a prolific rate. Today marks the arrival of his brand new album Highest In Charge, a double-meaning that alludes to his status as an upper-echelon boss and a marijuana connoisseur in one fell swoop. And to make this one even more interesting, the ten-track project is produced in its entirety by Trauma Tone.

By now, we know what Curren$y is all about, an unparalleled master at bodying smooth bangers with slick lifestyle rhymes. Here, Tone brings a little more urgency to the mix, blessing Spitta with a diverse array of beats that bring his flow to some interesting places.

"All Back" is actually kind of eerie by Curren$y standards, backed a melancholic instrumental that adds a new layer to his performance. The understated synth-driven production of "Chainsaw" is another highlight, transitioning effectively into the atmospheric closing track "Slidin." "Young N***a" comes close to the contemporary trap production aesthetic, a blend of mournful strings and up-tempo percussion ridden capably by the veteran rapper.

Despite the vast size of his still-growing catalog -- and to think, Curren$y only recently teased the release of six more projects -- Highest In Charge may very well be a standout thanks to excellent production from Tone and an inspired performance from Spitta. Be sure to check this one out now, and sound off if you think Curren$y and Tone may have slyly slid into Album Of The Year contention with this one.