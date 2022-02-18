mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Curren$y & The Alchemist Reunite For "Continuance" Ft. Styles P, Wiz Khalifa

Erika Marie
February 18, 2022 01:57
Continuance
Curren$y & The Alchemist

It's been over a decade since they dropped their joint project "Covert Coup."


It was way back in 2011 when Curren$y and The Alchemist united on Covert Coup and over a decade later, they're still making magic in the studio. Fans have been anticipating the arrival of Continuance after Curren$y teased the record during an interview with Flaunt last summer. He made it clear that Continuance would not act as a sequel to Covert Coup and at the time, the rapper spoke about what fans could expect.

"Some of my usual collaborators. I've already reached out and got a verse from Styles P," he said. "Me and the homie Boldy James have one on there. I have a few more on the burner I won't discuss, but they’re outside of my normal realm of reach. They’re friends of mine. I’d never collab with someone who I wasn't genuine homies with, because I don't want to reach just to make some sh*t hot."

Continuance hosts features from Boldy James, Havoc, Wiz Khalifa, Styles P, Babyface Ray, and Larry June. Stream Continuance and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Half Moon Mornings
2. Reese's Cup
3. No Yeast ft. Boldy James
4. Obsession
5. Corvette Rally Stripes ft. Havoc, Wiz Khalifa
6. Whale Watching ft. Styles P
7. The Tonight Show
8. Signature Move
9. Louis Baggage ft. Babyface Ray
10. The Final Board
11. Jodeci Tape
12. Endurance Runners ft. Larry June
13. Kool & The Gang

Curren$y & The Alchemist Boldy James Havoc Wiz Khalifa Styles P Babyface Ray Larry June
