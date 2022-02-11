Curren$y & The Alchemist Are Back Together On "The Tonight Show"

Curren$y and The Alchemist's chemistry together is truly a match made in heaven. Spitta's hazy flows and Alchemist's atmospheric production pair up perfectly. That's why projects like Covert Coup sit high in Spitta's catalog. Alc's ability to pull the best out of his collaborators is one of his biggest strengths as a producer, whether it's alongside Mobb Deep or Griselda. Spitta's currently revving up for the release of his forthcoming collaborative project with Alc, Continuance, due out next week. The two served up their latest collab off of the project, "The Tonight Show" this morning, following the release of last week's "Half Moon Mornings."

Continuance will be 13 songs in length with appearances from Havoc, Wiz Khalifa, Styles P, Babyface Ray and more.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

You gon' get picked like fruit

I'm in New Orleans where the killas got the juice

And some suggest it might be best I move

But if I dip then who else gon' bring the spaceships through like I do?