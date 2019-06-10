mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Currensy & Statik Selektah Drop Off Smooth "Friend Or Foe" Video

June 10, 2019 00:06
Watch new clip for "Friend Or Foe."

It's certainly been a busy season for Curren$y who recently hopped on the collab Umbrella Symphony project with producers LNDN DRGS and fellow emcee Jay Worthy while the top of the year marked his and Wiz Khalifa's 2009 project.

Sandwiched between the two efforts is also Curren$y and Statik Selektah's collaborative gem Gran Turismo, and now their latest stride to promote the full-length outfit arrives in the form of the music video for project standout "Friend Or Foe."

Co-directed by Nyj The Official and Statik, the new clip finds Spitta in an introspective mood as he literally sits across from himself, trading off on lines with a mirror image before Statik takes his place in front of the camera.

 

 

