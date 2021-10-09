Curren$y & Jim Jones Rise Above The Hate On "The Beach"

Curren$y remains one of the hardest-working rappers in the game. While he might also be the highest, he's proven to have a mean work ethic in the studio, often resulting in new projects for his fan base every few months. Earlier this year, the rapper announced that he had seven new projects in the cut for this year including collaborative efforts with Harry Fraud and The Alchemist. He already dropped off Matching Rolexes with Kino Beats, and on Friday, he followed up with Still Stoned On Ocean.

The rapper keeps his latest effort with minimal features, though Jim Jones does come through with the assist on "The Beach." The two tackle soulful production as Curren$y details the process of overcoming adversity and Jim Jones speaks on the reality of the streets.

Quotable Lyrics

You more concerned with them hoes than yourself

That's detrimental to your mental health

The margin is wide between hood rich and wealth

Separated bro, step up your paper