Curren$y Spitta and Jermaine Dupri are vets in the rap game.

Both in their 40s, the New Orleans rapper and Atlanta produer/record executive have racked up long lists of accomplishments but, like we've seen with Jay-Z's 4:44 back in 2017 and Nas' impressive three record run from 2018 until 2021 (Nasir, King's Disease, King's Disease 2), 40 is the new 30 and a lot of these older rappers and producers are making resurgences back into the mainstream.

Spitta and Dupri, however, never really left. Curren$y is always dropping new music and between attempts at ruffling Diddy's feathers bad enough to get him to agree to a Verzuz battle, Dupri is still cooking up hit records down in ATL. And according to both of their Instagram pages, the two rap vets are cooking up together.

Letting his followers know that he and Dupri had been in the lab, Curren$y revealed that the two were already 5 songs into an upcoming joint project that unfortunately does not yet have a title or release date.

"We already 5 records up....." Spitta captioned a photo of he and Dupri. "Imma slide around in these cars for a bit and get back to it."

Dupri gave us a little bit more insight on what the pair has been working on, too.

In a video clip of both artists making that this-sh*t-is-hard face and bobbing their heads to the beat, we can hear the Pilot Talk rapper spitting over a Dupri beat and sounding as good as he ever has.

"The good old days I talk about with my son/ When you camped outside the store if you wanted Jordans/Sh*t changed, get strange when your homies thinking that you rich, mane," Spitta rapped, sprinkling a little nostalgia over a bouncy instrumental.

Spitta's announcement that he's five records deep with Jermaine Dupri comes alongside the "Jet Life" rapper's plans to drop seven projects in the last four months of 2021 and knowing the 40-year-old rapper's capabilities to drop project after project after project, it would not be surprising to see an ATL collab worked into the release schedule.

Check out Curren$y spitting on a new Dupri beat below and let us know what you think in the comments.

