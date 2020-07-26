Curren$y & Harry Fraud Recruit Rick Ross For "Mugello Red"

Curren$y and Harry Fraud teamed up for the collaboration project The OutRunners, which has been getting rave reviews from fans. Fraud's masterful production vibes well with Curren$y's mellow tonality. It really all comes together on "Mugello Red" featuring Rick Ross. The trio sound immaculate together.

Fraud lays down an instrumental that sounds like a Summer night in Florida feels. This is a track you can bump while on a late-night cruise down the highway. Cinematic pianos and spacious synths combine to create a Miami Vice like instrumental. No wonder Ross wanted a verse on this one. Curren$y does his thing on this track, but Ross really shines. The Boss' effortless braggadocious bravado drips off the track.

Quotable Lyrics

Bathing Ape is a thing, I've been labeled a king

So sincere with my flows, spent a house on my ring

Shawty give me some brain, callin' him insane

Blow a fortune on Cookie, quarter M on my chain

Never did it for status, I just lusted for cabbage

Nikes out of the box, Backwoods all through the palace