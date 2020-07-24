Curren$y & Harry Fraud Link For Fire Collab "The OutRunners"

One of the hardest working men in the rap game is back with another project. Curren$y never ceases to amaze with just how many albums the rapper releases in such a short amount of time. Every offering is diverse as Curren$y is able to keep with his own style and flow while also slightly adjusting his artistry to match well with his collaborators—and he's done just that with celebrated producer Harry Fraud on "The OutRunners."

From beginning to end, Curren$y and Harry Fraud have outdone themselves with "The OutRunners." It's an enjoyable record throughout and the additional vocals from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Conway The Machine, and Jim Jones does the project well. Go ahead and give this album a few streams while we continue to wait for Harry Fraud and Benny The Butcher's magic on Plugs I Met Vol. 2.

Tracklist

1. Offloading

2. Cutlass Cathedrals

3. 90' IROC-Z ft. Wiz Khalifa

4. Gold and Chrome

5. Mugello Red ft. Rick Ross

6. Riviera Beach ft. Conway The Machine

7. Seven Seas

8. In the Coupe ft. Jim Jones

9. Pounds of Paper