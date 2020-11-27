Curren$y & Harry Fraud Keep The Music Coming With "Bonus Footage"

Curren$y and Harry Fraud are keeping busy. 'Tis the season for giving, and the musical giving is plenty this Thanksgiving. The duo blessed us with The OutRunnerin the Summer, then in the Fall, we were gifted with The Director's Cut. The music just keeps coming, and now we have a Curren$y project for the Winter as well. Curren$y and Harry Fraud have dropped off Bonus Footage, a five-track EP that features some new tracks, and some updated old ones.

Fans get a new song called "Everyday," new versions of "Seven Seas," "1 Luv" and "Riviera Beach," with the latter two tracks featuring new guest appearances. "Light Switch" with Gunplay is also included on the EP. At this rate, it looks like we will be getting a lot of new Spitta for quite some time. Let's take advantage. Stream Bonus Footage now and let us know what you think about the project below.