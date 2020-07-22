Curren$y & Harry Fraud Connect With Wiz Khalifa On "90’ IROC-Z"

This Friday, Curren$y Spitta and Harry Fraud are reuniting to drop off their brand new collaboration album The Outrunners, a project featuring Jim Jones, Conway, Rick Ross and Wiz Khalifa. On that note, Khalifa is tasked with holding it down on the project's brand new single "90’ IROC-Z," which kicks off with a velvety smooth and tone-setting saxophone sample.

It's clear that the music has Curren$y in a reflective state, as his verse opens with a shout out to some of rap's fallen soldiers -- namely A$AP Yams and Nipsey Hussle. It doesn't take long for the mood to lighten, however, as Spitta goes back to basics. "I got a cold six pack and I don't mean beer cans," he raps. "Six bad bitches coming to the backyard to tan, I had twenty-eight grams of weed in the plan, I came out on top n***a I'm the man." Wiz Khalifa matches stride with his 2009 collaborator, a natural over Harry Fraud's production -- even though he never quite pushes himself beyond expectations lyrically, he knows what his fans want and never fails to deliver.

Check it out for yourself now, and stay tuned for The Outrunners to drop in full this coming Friday.

