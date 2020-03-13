Curren$y & Fendi P Show Why They're "Smokin Potnas" On Joint Project

He almost broke records last year with the number of joint projects he'd released, and Curren$y isn't slowing down anytime soon. The rapper has partnered up with his fellow Jet Life artist Fendi P and the pair have shared their collaborative album Smokin Potnas. The release comes just days after the duo released the visual to their lead single "Strategize" and less than a month since Curren$y delivered 3 Piece Set.

The two New Orleans natives pair well on Smokin' Potnas, an album that showcases enough variety that listeners won't get bored half-way through. Next month, Curren$y is set to perform at the Cultura Festival in South Carolina on April 25. We'll just have to see how this coronavirus pandemic plays out until then, but as we wait, stream Smokin Potnas and let us know if you're vibin' to this one.

Tracklist

1. Strategize

2. The World I Know

3. Swang

4. Stainless

5. Checkered Flag

6. Foreigners Outside

7. One Night

8. Eye of the Tiger

9. Smokin Potna