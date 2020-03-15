Curren$y & Fendi P Flex On New Track "Stainless"

Curren$y and Fendi P's "Stainless" is one of the must-listen tracks on their recently released collaborative effort entitled, Smokin' Potnas (2020). Consistency seems to be the key over at Jet Life Recordings as the rapper formerly known as Corner Boy P has taken a page out of Curren$y's book releasing two full-length projects of his own last year in Carrera Red (2019) and Fendi P 3 (2019). As for the New Orleans-bred emcee, he's having one of the most amazing underground runs in hip-hop of all-time releasing a non-ending stream of music that his devoted fellowship has been extremely grateful. However, Curren$y's "Stainless" collaboration with Fendi P has the potential to have the replay value of many of his classic singles.

Instrumentally, "Stainless" has a lot of musical elements that are somewhat difficult to decipher. The chimes of a slot machine, sizzle of a tambourine, and thunderous 808 bassline create a vivid landscape for the Jet Life affiliates as they flawlessly execute their verses. Fendi P kicks off the song delivering the chorus and the initial verse. Curren$y spits the next two verses in his patented nonchalant flow while Fendi P closes out the track with an additional verse and closing chorus.

Listen to Curren$y x Fendi P's "Stainless" in the streaming link provided below

Quotable Lyrics

This that Puff, Mase "Been Around The World" remix

That durag gotten my whole flow seasick

Makin' moves with us, C-Murder and Master P shit, we rich

And it's obvious you could check each wrist

Lit like the fog lights on the GT

Lit in HD, story of a G who never told a story

Couldn't speak, couldn't hear, didn't see

Even if I was near, I knew silence was the key to survivin'

I got my guidance from the streets

On top of what my family provided combined to make me into a beast