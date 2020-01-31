Curren$y & DJ Fresh Premiere "The Tonite Show With Curren$y"

Hip-hop is having a moment to start off the new year. Not only is Roddy Ricch absolutely dominating the charts, but Lil Wayne and Eminem have both released new albums. On the final day of January 2020, Jet Life rapper Curren$y decided that it was the perfect time to strike again, hitting us with some new vibes just a few weeks following the release of Back At Burnie's.

You can always count on Spitta Andretti to drop some smooth vibes regularly throughout the year. It seems as though, since his last output, he's been back in the studio creating some conceptual tunes with Bay Area mainstay DJ Fresh. Coming through with the soundtrack to his very own Tonite Show, Curren$y and DJ Fresh call on Guapdad 4000, Larry June, Problem, Chevy Woods, and others to complete the body of work.

If you need some music to roll up to this weekend, this should be the obvious choice. What do you think?

Tracklist:

1. The Tonite Show With Curren$y

2. Easy Hard (feat. Guapdad 4000)

3. Pound In The Sky

4. Round 3 Times

5. Big Yacht Music Pt. 1 (feat. Larry June)

6. Gangling Shack (feat. T.Y.)

7. Gimme Some Mo

8. All About The Dough

9. Remember The Time

10. Funny Money (feat. Problem, Chevy Woods, & Marilyn)