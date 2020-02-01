Curren$y & DJ Fresh Connect With Guapdad 4000 On "Easy Hard"

Is there a rapper who releases music at a higher volume than Curren$y? Spitta has made a name for himself for delivering new music at a rapid pace without compromising quality. A few days ago, the rapper blessed us with his first project of the year, The Tonite Show With Curren$y, alongside DJ Fresh. The two dished out a ten-track project that fits perfectly with anyone's Saturday smoke-out playlist.

One song in particular that stands out is Spitta and Fresh's collaboration with the rising Bay Area star, Guapdad 4000. The two rappers swap smooth flows over a hard-hitting beat. Curren$y slides in on the first verse, representing NOLA with some weed references, as you'd expect before Guapdad holds it down on the second verse.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hopped out that drop I ride, lookin' like my pops

Two gold chains, a gold watch

Rubberbands on my knots,

I got patnas watchin' out on you fools who plot

They parked outside