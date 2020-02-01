mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Curren$y & DJ Fresh Connect With Guapdad 4000 On "Easy Hard"

Aron A.
February 01, 2020 16:48
98 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Easy Hard
DJ Fresh & Curren$y Feat. Guapdad 4000

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

One of the smoothest records on the project.


Is there a rapper who releases music at a higher volume than Curren$y? Spitta has made a name for himself for delivering new music at a rapid pace without compromising quality. A few days ago, the rapper blessed us with his first project of the year, The Tonite Show With Curren$y, alongside DJ Fresh. The two dished out a ten-track project that fits perfectly with anyone's Saturday smoke-out playlist.

One song in particular that stands out is Spitta and Fresh's collaboration with the rising Bay Area star, Guapdad 4000. The two rappers swap smooth flows over a hard-hitting beat. Curren$y slides in on the first verse, representing NOLA with some weed references, as you'd expect before Guapdad holds it down on the second verse.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Hopped out that drop I ride, lookin' like my pops
Two gold chains, a gold watch
Rubberbands on my knots,
I got patnas watchin' out on you fools who plot
They parked outside

DJ Fresh
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  98
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DJ Fresh Curren$y Guapdad 4000 the tonite show with currensy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Curren$y & DJ Fresh Connect With Guapdad 4000 On "Easy Hard"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject