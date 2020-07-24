Curren$y & Conway The Machine Trade Bars On "Riveria Beach"

Curren$y and Harry Fraud recently reunited to drop off a brand new serving of music in The Outrunners, a project that features guest appearances from Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, and Conway The Machine. And while there's plenty of bars to keep the fans satiated throughout, it's hard to deny the appeal of a Jet Life and Griselda link-up. On "Riviera Beach," which finds Curren$y connecting with The Machine, the pair waste little time in getting their message across.

Taking to Harry Fraud's slick production, sparse enough to give the emcees space to shine, Curren$y sets it off with a strong opening verse. "She send a text she want to straddle me off in my castle," he begins. "Palomino horses on Louis Vuitton saddles, I ain't ever bought her sandals, but every flavor Jordan 1's she have em." And while Curren$y's tale of gangsta love seems to occupy his headspace, the Machine remains dedicated to the grind. "Sellin' quarters back in New York for the Jeff Hostet, shots wet his porch left him bleeding on his top step," he spits. "God bless when I'm repeatedly squeezing my tech / they said they wanted smoke but then they immediately digress."

Check out The Outrunners in full right here.

