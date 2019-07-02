mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Curren$y & Burner Announce Collab Album With "Gangsta Shit"

Mitch Findlay
July 02, 2019 12:32
Gangsta Shit
Curren$y & Berner Feat. Kokane & G Perico

Two marijuana connoisseurs have united under a common banner.


Is it fair to say Curren$y is one of the game's tried and true "team players?" The lovable lyricist has carried his weight on many a collaborative album, from the Freddie Gibbs-assisted Fetti to the Wiz Khalifa second-go-around 2009. Now, he's ready to drop off another one, this time linking up with a like-minded and bud-smoking individual by the name of Berner. Also prolific in nature, Big Berner has established himself as a viable team player, as evidenced by his OG-laden Rico project. Now, he and Curren$y have officially connected to deliver Pheno Grigio, a brand new album featuring Kokane, G Period, Richie Rich, Mozzy, and B-Real.

The song itself is seeped in West Coast vibes, with both leading men turning in laid-back, but dexterously flowed verses. "Comin' through the cut, bumping Daz and Kurupt, got a Six Trey rag on the back of the hummer," raps Spitta, as he slides onto the track. What do you think of this one? Look for Pheno Grigio to arrive in full on July 7th, and check out the tracklist below. 

01. Intro
02. Never Change
03. Shop Like This
04. Reasons
05. Gangsta Shit (FEAT. KOKANE & G PERICO)
06. Mainey (FEAT. RICHIE RICH)
07. Different Tier
08. Head Stash (FEAT. B-REAL)
09. Ice Cold
10. Gettin Paid
11. World Is Mine
12. Pheno Grigio (FEAT. MOZZY)

Quotable Lyrics

Comin' through the cut, bumping Daz and Kurupt
Got a Six Trey rag on the back of the hummer

