Curren$y & Burner Announce Collab Album With "Gangsta Shit"

Is it fair to say Curren$y is one of the game's tried and true "team players?" The lovable lyricist has carried his weight on many a collaborative album, from the Freddie Gibbs-assisted Fetti to the Wiz Khalifa second-go-around 2009. Now, he's ready to drop off another one, this time linking up with a like-minded and bud-smoking individual by the name of Berner. Also prolific in nature, Big Berner has established himself as a viable team player, as evidenced by his OG-laden Rico project. Now, he and Curren$y have officially connected to deliver Pheno Grigio, a brand new album featuring Kokane, G Period, Richie Rich, Mozzy, and B-Real.

The song itself is seeped in West Coast vibes, with both leading men turning in laid-back, but dexterously flowed verses. "Comin' through the cut, bumping Daz and Kurupt, got a Six Trey rag on the back of the hummer," raps Spitta, as he slides onto the track. What do you think of this one? Look for Pheno Grigio to arrive in full on July 7th, and check out the tracklist below.

01. Intro

02. Never Change

03. Shop Like This

04. Reasons

05. Gangsta Shit (FEAT. KOKANE & G PERICO)

06. Mainey (FEAT. RICHIE RICH)

07. Different Tier

08. Head Stash (FEAT. B-REAL)

09. Ice Cold

10. Gettin Paid

11. World Is Mine

12. Pheno Grigio (FEAT. MOZZY)

