Curren$y & Boldy James Cook Up Over Alchemist Production In "No Yeast"

If you enjoy 83° weather, cruising with your windows down, heading to your favorite chicken spot to meet up with the homies, this track will be a necessary addition to your playlist. Curren$y and Boldy James flood this instrumentation with nonchalant, yet laconic prose, while managing to adhere to the nostalgic feel of the record. The sample is absolutely pristine, chopped in optimal points and arranged with meticulous detail, as we've all come to expect from the Alchemist.

Boldy James handles the opening verse, his calm demeanor setting the tone for an easy listen with lyrically impressive undertones. He's mastered the balance of listenability without being overbearing, and still working with words in ways many fail to accomplish.

Curren$y gets Boldy's follow up, bringing his beloved presence and charisma to the track. Standing on the cusp of antithesis with the prior verse, his energy adds a new dynamic to the track without breaking the theme or the sonic profile The Alchemist crafted. Considering the pairing has a catalog of tracks together, including the recently released Continuance album, they have an understanding of what direction serves both artists in the best way possible.

Listen to "No Yeast" below. Let us know what you think in the comment section:

Quotable Lyrics

Pieces on the wall cost a leg and arm, lose a limb,

If you ain't bought no Roleys for ya dawgs, you ain't a boss at all,

We on a jet finna take off, we watching Charles In Charge,

Collaboration like that BAPE with KAWS, I'm rollin up them Raws