Curren$y & Berner Drop Off Smooth Tape "Pheno Grigio"

Curren$y has arguably seized the title of "most prolific in the game," a crown he wears proudly atop his head. Today, the New Orleans car aficionado has linked up with the always reliable Berner, a key locker room type with an invaluable skillset: it's likely he stands alongside the game's wisest marijuana connoisseurs. It's no wonder he and Curren$y have decided to make the commitment to a joint project, the smooth Pheno Grigio. Clocking in at a respectable twelve songs, Pheno features appearances from B-Real, Mozzy, Kokane, Richie Rich, and G-Perico.

The production is unsurprisingly low-key, seldom occupying more space than needed. Jazzy riffs and reverberated wails are commonplace, with percussion that compliments Spitta and Berner's chosen intensity. Even on songs that push musically further like the penultimate "World Is Mine," both men deliver muted intensity through carefully constructed verses and well-chosen words. Fans of either party will likely enjoy this one from start to finish, making it the perfect soundtrack for a late-afternoon session - that, or a cruise down the highway in a muscle car of your choosing.