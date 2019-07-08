mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Curren$y & Berner Drop Off Smooth Tape "Pheno Grigio"

Mitch Findlay
July 08, 2019 10:01
629 Views
50
1
CoverCover

Pheno Grigio
Curren$y & Berner

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Shared interests can go a long way.


Curren$y has arguably seized the title of "most prolific in the game," a crown he wears proudly atop his head. Today, the New Orleans car aficionado has linked up with the always reliable Berner, a key locker room type with an invaluable skillset: it's likely he stands alongside the game's wisest marijuana connoisseurs. It's no wonder he and Curren$y have decided to make the commitment to a joint project, the smooth Pheno Grigio. Clocking in at a respectable twelve songs, Pheno features appearances from B-Real, Mozzy, Kokane, Richie Rich, and G-Perico. 

The production is unsurprisingly low-key, seldom occupying more space than needed. Jazzy riffs and reverberated wails are commonplace, with percussion that compliments Spitta and Berner's chosen intensity. Even on songs that push musically further like the penultimate "World Is Mine," both men deliver muted intensity through carefully constructed verses and well-chosen words. Fans of either party will likely enjoy this one from start to finish, making it the perfect soundtrack for a late-afternoon session - that, or a cruise down the highway in a muscle car of your choosing

Curren$y Berner Mixtapes
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Curren$y & Berner Drop Off Smooth Tape "Pheno Grigio"
50
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject