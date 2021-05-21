Curren$y & Alchemist's "Covert Coup" Hits Streaming

Curren$y Spitta's discography requires serious dedication to experience; not that it's even remotely grueling to listen to the prolific emcee, but the scope of his catalog is simply overwhelming to behold. Yet among Spitta's die-hard disciples, there has been a long-endured fondness for his 2010 release Covert Coup, produced in its entirety by The Alchemist.

As many hip-hop heads have come to recognize, anything that finds The Alchemist stepping up and handling business behind the boards will always be an enjoyable experience. In the case of Covert Coup, he blesses Curren$y with some of his rawest production, a refreshing contrast to Spitta's typically luxurious aesthetic. As such, there's unique energy throughout the tape that helps it stand out amidst a sea of solid work, and its long-awaited arrival on streaming services is a most welcome development.

Boasting features from Freddie Gibbs (with whom Spitta would one day lace the Fetti collab album), Smoke DZA, Fiend, and the late Prodigy, Covert Coup is a nostalgic listen that actually sounds right at home in today's landscape. And with rumors swirling that Curren$y and Alc have been steadily cooking up a sequel, now is the perfect time to dive back into one of the mixtape era's beloved deeper cuts. Check out this re-release now, and sound off in the comments with your favorite tracks.