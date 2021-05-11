Curren$y is easily one of the most prolific artists in the game, keeping a steady stream of releases coming throughout a given year. Most recently, Spitta linked up with Harry Fraud for The OutRunners before dropping off his latest studio album The Collection Agency. While that might have been enough for a less active emcee, Spitta has never been one for downtime -- though he does appreciate the art of relaxation more than most.

Now, it would appear that Curre$y has opted to set the stage for what may very well be his next move, taking to Instagram to tease a reunion with the legendary Alchemist. No stranger to Alc's production, Curren$y originally connected with him for Covert Coup in 2011, a project that quickly became a fan favorite -- despite the fact that it's completely unavailable on streaming platforms. Years later, they reconnected on FETTI, an underrated 2018 collaboration project with Freddie Gibbs.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

While it hasn't been technically confirmed that a new album from the pair is on the way, it's been certainly implied that a successor to Covert Coup is on the horizon. "The cake has already been baked," writes Spitta, alongside an image of himself and Alc posted up. Of course, it's entirely possible that the post is a simple red herring, but let's be honest -- artists know exactly what they're doing, and Spitta's words heavily imply that a project has already been completed.

Check out the reunion between Curren$y and Alchemist below, and sound off if you're excited to see the Covert Coup duo back at it once again.